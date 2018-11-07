Bucks Request Salary-Cap Relief After Mirza Teletovic's Career-Ending Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 31: Mirza Teletovic #35 of the Milwaukee Bucks attempts a shot in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Bradley Center on October 31, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks filed a petition asking the NBA to remove the $10.5 million left on Mirza Teletovic's contract from their books. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Bucks are seeking an exemption because Teletovic was forced to retire due to a pulmonary condition. Milwaukee previously used the stretch provision on Teletovic's contract, which creates a $3.5 million cap hit each of the next three seasons.

The additional flexibility could be paramount to the Bucks re-signing Khris Middleton without dipping too deep into luxury-tax waters. Milwaukee would be projected to be $8.7 million below the tax should the NBA grant the exemption.

The situation would be similar to the Miami Heat's releasing Chris Bosh after he was ruled medically unable to play due to a blood clotting condition. The NBA granted the exception, erasing Bosh's cap hit from the Heat's books. Bosh's contract is set to expire after this season but would be accelerated onto Miami's cap should he make a comeback.

Teletovic retired from basketball at age 33 after spending six seasons in the NBA. He is currently serving as president of the Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

