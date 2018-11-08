B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Taurean Goes Doernbecher, Lance Wears Triple Red, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Taurean Goes Doernbecher, Lance Wears Triple Red, MoreNovember 8, 2018
There was no shortage of head-turning kicks in the NBA on Wednesday with 10 games on the schedule.
Players such as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Paul George brought the fire with their shoe games before and after they took the court.
LeBron James Wears the Other Side of the GOAT Debate
The King Switches to His Own "I Promise"
.@KingJames brought out the Nike LeBron 16 “I Promise” against Minnesota https://t.co/eFJvuUHzIK
Russell Westbrook Throws It Back with Converse Chucks
Paul George Looks Crisp in Black
Taurean Prince Rocks the "Doernbecher"
.@taureanprince wearing the Nike Air More Uptempo "Doernbecher" 👀 https://t.co/MOxvhbyMQw
Kevin Knox Flashes in Knicks Colors
.@KevKnox wearing a new Puma Clyde Court Disrupt colorway. These are a must for Knicks fans. 👀 https://t.co/e7XFOtCHMc
DeMar DeRozan Plays Throwback as Well
.@DeMar_DeRozan wearing a Spurs throwback inspired colorway of the Nike Kobe A.D. https://t.co/s9fkKcnMxw
Dennis Schroder in Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4
Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 worn by Dennis Schroder vs. the Cavs https://t.co/hCEfkzNmvl
Kyle Kuzma Arrives and Plays in Style
.@kylekuzma arrives wearing the “Mars Yard” Air Jordan 1 by @TheShoeSurgeon tonight https://t.co/qhmhipIj5K
.@kylekuzma going with the Nike Kobe A.D. against the Wolves https://t.co/M7ukPWYym9
Jordan Clarkson in Different Color Kobes
.@JordanClarksons went with the black & white Nike Kobe A.D. https://t.co/QQe9mf6b3w
Lance Stephenson Feeling Red
Allonzo Trier Pays Homage to Kobe's Rings
.@ISO_ZO wearing the "5 Rings" Nike Kobe 5 against Atlanta https://t.co/i2nCkWEQt3
Hassan Whiteside Dons the LeBron 16s
.@youngwhiteside wearing the Nike LeBron 16 “1 Thru 5” tonight https://t.co/lZ8UKHw0NQ
Andre Drummond Takes Flight with Jordans
Justise Winslow Busts Out the Hardens
.@IAmJustise wearing the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 against the Spurs https://t.co/s5aQi2D3al
There won't be as many shoes on display Thursday with only four games on the schedule, but James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will all be in action.
