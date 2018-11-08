B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Taurean Goes Doernbecher, Lance Wears Triple Red, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2018

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

There was no shortage of head-turning kicks in the NBA on Wednesday with 10 games on the schedule.

Players such as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Paul George brought the fire with their shoe games before and after they took the court.

        

LeBron James Wears the Other Side of the GOAT Debate

         

The King Switches to His Own "I Promise"

         

Russell Westbrook Throws It Back with Converse Chucks

         

Paul George Looks Crisp in Black

          

Taurean Prince Rocks the "Doernbecher"

         

Kevin Knox Flashes in Knicks Colors

          

DeMar DeRozan Plays Throwback as Well

        

Dennis Schroder in Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4

         

Kyle Kuzma Arrives and Plays in Style

         

Jordan Clarkson in Different Color Kobes

         

Lance Stephenson Feeling Red

        

Allonzo Trier Pays Homage to Kobe's Rings

        

Hassan Whiteside Dons the LeBron 16s

        

Andre Drummond Takes Flight with Jordans

           

Justise Winslow Busts Out the Hardens

        

There won't be as many shoes on display Thursday with only four games on the schedule, but James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will all be in action.

