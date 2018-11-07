WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from November 7

1 of 4

Heavy Machinery battled The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, who were accompanied by Jaxson Ryker.

Cutler and Blake wasted little time isolating Tucker Knight from partner Otis Dozovic and working his arm. Knight made the hot tag and the massive babyfaces fought their way back into the match.

Dozovic delivered a big corner splash and followed up with the worm into an elbow drop. Cutler and Blake downed the big man and delivered a big knee drop for a count of two. Blake trapped Dozovic in a triangle but the massive competitor powered out.

Knight was tagged back into the match and immediately found himself at the mercy of the heels. Blake and Cutler delivered a big combo assault but Dozovic broke up the pin.

With Knight at ringside, Dozovic fought through a numbers disadvantage and scored the big win for his team.

Result

Heavy Machinery defeated The Forgotten Sons

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a much better match than expected.

The action was fast, hard-hitting and portrayed both teams as contenders to the tag titles.

With that said, it is interesting to see the Forgotten Sons lose so early in a run that started strong. It has cooled considerably thanks to a lack of screen time and after this loss, it does not appear to be heating up anytime soon.

Even with impressive showings, does anyone really buy Heavy Machinery and the Forgotten Sons as credible threats to The Undisputed Era? That is an issue that faces the writing team when you have champions as strongly booked as Undisputed Era.