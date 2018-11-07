Titus O'Neil, Neville and More in the WWE News Roundup for Nov. 7

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Titus O'Neil Comments on Hulk Hogan's Return at Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil was supportive this week when asked about Hulk Hogan's on-screen WWE return at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week, according to Sky Sports:

"It's not my decision who goes where, I support whatever decision the company goes with. But at the same time we are all independent thinkers; I have no ill will towards Hulk Hogan whatsoever. He's a part of the WWE family and as a part of the WWE family we embrace him and we'll make whatever we have to work, work.

"At the end of the day we're all entertainers, we're not politicians, we're not advocates for one thing or another unless we choose to be and there's not been one entertainer in the history of WWE who has been at a higher level of WWE than Hulk Hogan.

"Him going over to Saudi Arabia was a decision that was made solely on the basis of being entertaining and I know the princes and the fans over there ate it up. They wanted him over there before too and it was good for the fans there to see him and for him to get that rush of the crowd."

Hogan was reinstated by WWE in July after having his contract terminated in 2015 due to leaked audio that featured him using racial slurs.

Following Hogan's reinstatement, O'Neil released a statement in which he questioned whether Hogan expressed remorse in his apology:

At Crown Jewel, Hogan served as the host of the event, and he cut a promo to kick off the show.

Neville Resurfaces on Twitter

Former WWE Cruiserweight champion Neville tweeted Wednesday for the first time since September 2017 (Warning: Contains NSFW Language):

Neville is now wrestling under the name PAC for Dragon Gate in Japan where he has already defeated Shingo Takagi in a match.

After dominating the WWE cruiserweight division, Neville left the company in September 2017 because he reportedly disagreed with how he was being utilized.

Zelina Vega Dealing With Injury

Zelina Vega has been held off WWE's European tour due to concern that she suffered a concussion, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Johnson noted that Vega is not touring with WWE in Europe as a "preventative measure" after she took a hard bump while getting eliminated from the battle royal at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view last month.

Vega was reportedly at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday and did not appear to have any issues.

She was not in Andrade "Cien" Almas' corner when he lost to Rey Mysterio on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

