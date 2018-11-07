Manchester United Complete Late Comeback to Beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United ended Juventus' unbeaten start to the 2018-19 season with a 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League in Turin on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo got the opener, but Juan Mata and an own goal from Alex Sandro turned the match on its head.

The Bianconeri dominated most of the contest and deservedly took a lead when Ronaldo dispatched a perfect volley. The hosts failed to add a second goal to their tally however and were made to rue their misses late. First, Mata equalised with a free-kick, before before Sandro put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the final minutes.

The result leaves the Red Devils in second place in Group H behind Juventus, while Valencia are third. All three teams can still qualify for the next round.

What's Next?

Juventus visit AC Milan on Sunday, while United face rivals Manchester City on the road the same day.

