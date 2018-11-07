Manchester United Complete Late Comeback to Beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United and Miralem Pjanic of Juventus battle for the ball during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Manchester United at on November 7, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United ended Juventus' unbeaten start to the 2018-19 season with a 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League in Turin on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo got the opener, but Juan Mata and an own goal from Alex Sandro turned the match on its head.  

The Bianconeri dominated most of the contest and deservedly took a lead when Ronaldo dispatched a perfect volley. The hosts failed to add a second goal to their tally however and were made to rue their misses late. First, Mata equalised with a free-kick, before before Sandro put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the final minutes.

The result leaves the Red Devils in second place in Group H behind Juventus, while Valencia are third. All three teams can still qualify for the next round. 

    

What's Next?

Juventus visit AC Milan on Sunday, while United face rivals Manchester City on the road the same day.

   

