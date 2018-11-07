Brock Lesnar Rumors: WWE Star's New Contract Runs Through WrestleMania 35

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 35 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, next year.

According to Dave Meltzer of MMAFighting.com, Lesnar recently agreed to a new deal with WWE, but the terms were not initially known.

It is now reported that he will compete in multiple matches and that the contract will run through at least WrestleMania.

Lesnar beat Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal title at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week after Roman Reigns relinquished the title to seek treatment for leukemia.

The 41-year-old Lesnar is set to face WWE champion AJ Styles at this month's Survivor Series pay-per-view in a champion vs. champion match for the second year in a row.

Meltzer noted that Lesnar's new WWE deal could put a rumored UFC fight with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier on hold.

If that is the case, Cormier may fight the returning Jon "Bones" Jones for a third time instead.

The Lesnar vs. Cormier speculation began in July at UFC 226 when Lesnar stepped inside the Octagon and pushed Cormier following his win over Stipe Miocic.

On Tuesday, Cormier told TMZ Sports that he expected to face Lesnar in a bout for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2019.

While the prevailing thought entering Crown Jewel seemed to be that WWE would put the Universal title on Strowman, WWE went with Lesnar instead despite his status as a part-time wrestler.

Lesnar's previous title reign lasted over 500 days, but he only appeared sporadically on WWE programming during that time.

If Lesnar is scheduled to be part of WrestleMania 35 as Meltzer reported, he may be in line for another lengthy title reign since the event is still five months away.

