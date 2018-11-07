Taylor Rooks Chats Championships and Twitter with Celtics' Jaylen Brown

How many championships does Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics think he will have by age 28? What is the meaning behind some of his cryptic tweets? Taylor Rook sat down with Brown and talked championships, Twitter and more. 

          

