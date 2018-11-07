Stick to Football: Senior Bowl Updates, Browns' Top Head-Coaching Candidates

Stick to Football: Senior Bowl Updates, Browns' Top Head-Coaching CandidatesNovember 7, 2018
Matt and Connor break down the latest around the Browns head coaching search, including the rumors and connections to Bruce Arians.
Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy joins the show to give the latest updates on sleeper candidates, invitations and the changes from being an NFL scout to running the biggest college all-star game.
As always, the guys close out the show answering your #DraftonDraft questions.
