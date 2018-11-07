Report: Crystal Palace Considering £10M January Bid for Arsenal's Danny Welbeck

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a £10 million bid for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck in January.

According to The Sun's Mark Irwin, the Eagles have identified Welbeck as a player who could fire them to safety this season.

It's said Gunners boss Unai Emery is hoping to keep him for the remainder of the season as cover for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but the club are open to offers as his contract is up in the summer.

January will therefore be Arsenal's last chance to recoup a fee for him unless they opt to give him a new contract and extend his stay beyond next year.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Manchester United in 2014, but his first three seasons at the Emirates Stadium were beset by injury problems, and he missed 71 matches because of various issues.

As such, he has struggled to nail down a starting berth or specific position and spent time on both flanks and through the middle.

He has proved to be an impressive back-up for Aubameyang and Lacazette this season, though, contributing five goals and an assist in just 574 minutes on the pitch.

Welbeck made the difference in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Sporting CP in the Europa League last month:

Sports reporter James Dodd praised him, and football writer James McNicholas expressed hope of the club giving him a new deal:

He's doing what he can to earn a new contract, but if the club opt to not hand him one, it would be no surprise if they capitalised on the opportunity to make some money on him in January.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League, but they're just two points clear of the drop and last won a Premier League match on September 15.

They're also far too reliant on Wilfried Zaha to make the difference for them, so it's clear they need more goalscoring options in January to improve their survival chances.

Welbeck is a man in form and made 29 of his 42 England appearances under Palace boss Roy Hodgson, so he'd be a fine choice if they can get him.