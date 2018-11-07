John Calipari: Kentucky 'Outplayed' and 'Outcoached' vs. Zion Williamson, Duke

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

Kentucky coach John Calipari reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Duke won 118-84. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Kentucky Wildcats head men's basketball coach John Calipari had no excuses following his team's 118-84 loss to the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday.

According to ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf, Calipari admitted that Duke beat Kentucky in every key area: "They were just better than us. "I told [my team], 'I got outcoached, you guys got outplayed. We'll watch the tape and move on.'"

The 34-point margin of defeat was the largest of Calipari's coaching career in both the NCAA and NBA.

Kentucky entered the game ranked No. 2 in the nation, but Calipari sees special things in the Blue Devils' future if they continue to play at the level they displayed Tuesday: "They're a very good team. If they play like that, they're not losing many, if that's who they are."

A trio of freshmen in RJ Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish led head coach Mike Krzyzewski's squad. Barrett scored a game-high 33 points, Williamson added 28 and Reddish chipped in 22.

After opening the season with one of the most difficult possible matchups, Kentucky will have a chance to regroup Friday when it faces Southern Illinois. The Wildcats figure to be heavy favorites throughout their nonconference slate until a Dec. 22 clash with the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Related

    Calipari: 'They Were Just Better Than Us'

    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball logo
    Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

    Calipari: 'They Were Just Better Than Us'

    Drew Franklin
    via Kentucky Sports Radio

    Report: NCAA Approved to Probe Corruption Allegations

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: NCAA Approved to Probe Corruption Allegations

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion and RJ Lead Duke in Blowout Win Over UK

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Zion and RJ Lead Duke in Blowout Win Over UK

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 1 Kansas Holds Off No. 10 Michigan St.

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 1 Kansas Holds Off No. 10 Michigan St.

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report