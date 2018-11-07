Chelsea Interested in Callum Wilson in Latest January Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team third goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and AFC Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on October 27, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move for Bournemouth's star forward Callum Wilson in January following his excellent start to the season.  

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the Blues have been impressed by the way in which Wilson has performed in 2018-19, netting seven goals and notching four assists too.

"It has also alerted Chelsea who have stepped up their scouting of Wilson and having him watched on a regular basis between now and the end of the year," said Kajumba. "They could firm up their interest as early as January if Wilson—contracted to Bournemouth until 2022 after signing a new deal in July—continues to shine."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Football Leaks: Mbappe's PSG Demands

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Football Leaks: Mbappe's PSG Demands

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Man City Exposed: Recruiting Pep

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Exposed: Recruiting Pep

    SPIEGEL ONLINE, Hamburg, Germany
    via SPIEGEL ONLINE

    Mythical Chelsea Hero Marin Fulfils Destiny Against Liverpool

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Mythical Chelsea Hero Marin Fulfils Destiny Against Liverpool

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History

    Milan Want to Remove Chelsea Target Suso's Release Clause

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Milan Want to Remove Chelsea Target Suso's Release Clause

    CFCnet
    via Chelsea FC news