Chelsea Interested in Callum Wilson in Latest January Transfer Rumours

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move for Bournemouth's star forward Callum Wilson in January following his excellent start to the season.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the Blues have been impressed by the way in which Wilson has performed in 2018-19, netting seven goals and notching four assists too.

"It has also alerted Chelsea who have stepped up their scouting of Wilson and having him watched on a regular basis between now and the end of the year," said Kajumba. "They could firm up their interest as early as January if Wilson—contracted to Bournemouth until 2022 after signing a new deal in July—continues to shine."

