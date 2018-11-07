Gianluigi Buffon: 'I Suffered in Silence' over 'Injustice' of Real Madrid Red

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Gianluigi Buffon has said his UEFA Champions League red card against Real Madrid last season "remains an injustice" and that he "suffered in silence" while serving his three-match ban.

Buffon was sent off in the final minutes of Juventus' quarter-final against Real Madrid after he furiously protested referee Michael Oliver's award of a penalty to Los Blancos. While the Italian is now with Paris Saint-Germain, he is evidently not over the red card.

Per Football Italia, the goalkeeper spoke after making his first Champions League appearance with PSG on Tuesday, saying: "I'd missed this competition very much. That red remains an injustice. I suffered in silence and waited a long time for tonight."

At the time of his sending off in April, Buffon had announced his decision to leave Juventus in the summer and was heading toward retirement. As such, the red card looked to have brought an end to his Champions League career.

The 40-year-old subsequently had some strong words to say about the official, per beINSports' Tancredi Palmeri:

Football commentator Adam Summerton felt Buffon was out of line:

UEFA shared that view and banned him for his words, which led to death threats made against Oliver and his wife.

Per The Independent's Jack de Menezes, Buffon apologised for crossing a line with his comments but still maintained the referee made a mistake: "If I saw the referee again, I would give him a hug and say that he should have taken more time with that decision."

As a result of the ban, Buffon was forced to sit out PSG's first three European matches this season as they lost 3-2 to Liverpool, hammered Red Star Belgrade 6-1 and drew 2-2 with Napoli.

On Tuesday, the Parisians drew with Napoli once again and had Buffon to thank for ensuring it only finished 1-1, per football writer Tom Williams:

Having failed to win the Champions League in his storied career and losing three finals with Juventus in 2003, 2015 and 2017, Buffon will be desperate to lift it before hanging up his gloves.

Winning the competition is PSG's biggest priority, too. Their group stage has not gone quite as planned so far, as they sit in third in Group C with five points, but if they can beat Liverpool at home and Red Star away, they'll progress.