Kylian Mbappe Ballon D'Or Clause Request in Der Spiegel's Latest Football Leaks

Kylian Mbappe reportedly demanded a clause in his Paris Saint-Germain contract that would automatically make him the highest-paid player at the club should he ever win the Ballon D'Or.

Mbappe's move from Monaco to PSG is the subject of the latest Football Leaks report relayed by German outlet Der Spiegel, and it's suggested a number of requests were made by the youngster and his representatives upon moving to the French capital.

Despite Mbappe's request, which would have potentially seen him earn more than club-record signing Neymar, the stipulation was turned down by PSG.

"Mbappe also demanded that the team make a private jet available to him for 50 hours per year, another clause that didn't make it into the contract," the report continued. "But he does receive an allowance of €30,000 per month so he can pay his personal staff: a caretaker, a driver and a bodyguard."

Mbappe's family, concerned about PSG potentially facing punishment for having broken UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, also reportedly demanded financial compensation should the French side be banned from the UEFA Champions League in the future.

Interest in the forward from Real Madrid is also mentioned, with Los Blancos said to have been willing to pay €180 million (£157 million) for the goalscoring sensation in 2017. Mbappe's father, Wilfrid, was reportedly concerned about his son getting playing time ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, though.

As relayed by Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, it's also alleged that high-profile agent Jorge Mendes benefitted from the transfer to PSG despite not representing the player:

"It seems possible that his contribution was that of playing up speculation that Mbappe would be transferred to Real Madrid as a way of driving up the player's price," Der Spiegel wrote. "There are documents in the Football Leaks trove that would seem to hint at such a conclusion."

In addition to the report on Mbappe, Football Leaks has recently reported that certain clubs have been allowed to circumvent UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. It has also been alleged that some of Europe's elite outfits had held discussions about the establishment of a European Super League.

Mbappe is now in his second season at PSG, and following his blistering displays in France's success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he's been in incredible form this term too:

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a stunning ascension in the game. In addition to his international success, he has already won the Ligue 1 title twice and appears to be on his way to becoming one of the world's best players.

Given his ability Madrid may lament missing out on Mbappe. They sold Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, while Bale and Benzema have both struggled for form after bright starts to the 2018-19 campaign.