Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goals Like He 'Drinks Water,' Says Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has praised the pedigree of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the meeting between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The match will see both Pogba and Ronaldo come up against their former clubs for the second time this season, with the Bianconeri getting the better of United 1-0 at Old Trafford last time out after a Paulo Dybala goal.

Ahead of a return to Turin, Pogba was asked about Juve's recruitment of Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer, and the Frenchman praised the striker's longstanding potency in front of goal, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I thought it was a really good thing for Juventus [to sign Ronaldo]. Obviously, it's always good to have players like Cristiano in your team.

"Playing alongside great players like Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi and like Neymar is always a pleasure. Today he is with Juventus. I think he is very happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juventus to have a player who scores as easily as he drinks water."

Ronaldo had a slow start to life at Juventus, although as the campaign has rumbled on, he's started to find a trademark edge in front of goal again.

When the two teams met last time, the Portugal international looked sharp and stung the palms of United goalkeeper David De Gea on a couple of occasions. However, he wasn't able to put any of his chances away.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is confident he will do so on Wednesday when these two teams meet again:

Per the Champions League Twitter account, Ronaldo recently passed another goalscoring landmark in his incredible career:

In the Champions League, the Juventus man has established himself as one of the all-time greats, as he was key to Real Madrid dominating the competition over the last five years.

Since the 2013-14 competition, Los Blancos have won the Champions League four times out of a possible five. Their 3-1 win over Liverpool in May in the 2017-18 final gave them a historic third triumph in succession.

Ronaldo was crucial to those glories, as so often in tight games against other European giants he would prove to be the difference. Arguably his finest hour came against Juventus in the 2016-17 final, when he netted twice in a 4-1 win.

His work ethic was also praised by Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi recently:

Given his record in the competition, Juve will be hoping Ronaldo can fuel a successful Champions League campaign. For a club of their size, it's a surprise the Bianconeri only have two European Cups in their history, with the most recent coming in 1996.

Ronaldo has yet to get off the mark for Juventus in the competition and was sent off against Valencia earlier in the campaign. You certainly wouldn't back against him making his mark at United's expense.