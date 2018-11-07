Paul Pogba Says He Has No Regrets About Leaving Juventus, 'Happy' at Man United

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said he has no regrets about his career as he gears up for a return to former club Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The France international had a four-year stint with the Italian giants either side of spells with Manchester United. Juventus beat the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford last time out in Europe's elite club competition and appear one of the favourites to challenge for Champions League glory this term.

On the eve of the game between these sides in Turin and with United in a fight to qualify for the knockout stages, Pogba was asked if he regretted the decision to come back to the Premier League team, per Chris Wheeler of the MailOnline:

"Choosing to come back to Man United was my choice. Juventus were playing Champions League and Manchester were playing Europa League. I knew first of all I wouldn't play Champions League and I was very happy.

"I made my choice and don't regret it at all. I know Manchester the last few years are not being at the top but I came back just to help the team and try to come back at the top so we are on the way. ...

"Do I look sad? I'm happy. Like I said again, I'm happy to wear the shirt, I'm really happy to come back to Man United wearing this shirt playing for this team, this big club."

Here's more of what the 25-year-old had to say to the media:

Pogba was also quizzed on the decision made by Mourinho to take the vice-captaincy from him earlier in the campaign, although he said the move didn't have a negative effect on him:

As noted by Wheeler, the Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford recently, with Barcelona having been reported as admirers in the past.

Wednesday's match in Turin will be a significant one in Pogba's career, as it was at Juventus where he developed into one of the standout midfielders in world football. He won the Italian title on four occasions with the club, too.

At United, he's not quite kicked on as many anticipated, despite winning the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his second debut term. However, there have been signs this season that he is beginning to find a level of consistency in his play, with Pogba excelling in wins over Everton and Bournemouth recently.

His former Juventus team-mate Leonardo Bonucci said he's excited to come up against the midfielder again:

Pogba has never been a footballer who shirks the limelight, and it will be intriguing to see how he fares at his old club as a result.

Given United paid a world-record fee to sign Pogba back in 2016, it's these types of nights the club will be looking to him to perform and galvanise others around him. With just four points accrued from their three Champions League matches so far, it's imperative the Red Devils find a way to take a positive result from this high-profile encounter.