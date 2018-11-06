Jimmy Butler Chartered Flight for Tyus Jones to Watch Brother Tre's Duke Game

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler might have an awkward relationship with some of his teammates, but he gave Tyus Jones a huge gift Tuesday.

Butler provided Jones an opportunity to see his younger brother, Tre, play his first college game for Duke against Kentucky in the Champions Classic. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic provided the details:

Jones confirmed the generous move by Butler during an interview on ESPN.

The Timberwolves had a night off between road games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, and Jones used the time to head to Indianapolis to watch his brother on the biggest stage of Tre's young career.

Though Butler is still seeking a trade, he seemingly has at least one fan on the roster.