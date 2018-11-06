Arsene Wenger Calls Rumours of AC Milan Talks 'Fake News'

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has refuted reports he is in talks to become manager of Serie A side AC Milan, dubbing the recent rumours "fake news."

Speaking on beIN Sports (h/t Allan Valente of Sky Sports), Wenger said: "The only thing I can say is, it's fake news. If I signed somewhere, I would tell you. It's wrong. I cannot master the rumours; I can only master what I do in my life. That's wrong as well."

The Frenchman said he "will be somewhere, but I don't know where."

Wenger stepped down as Arsenal manager this summer after nearly 22 years in charge and has yet to return to club management.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.