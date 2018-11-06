Arsene Wenger Calls Rumours of AC Milan Talks 'Fake News'

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Arsene Wenger of FIFA 98 reacts during the players presentation before the friendly match between France 98 and FIFA 98 at U Arena on June 12, 2018 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has refuted reports he is in talks to become manager of Serie A side AC Milan, dubbing the recent rumours "fake news."

Speaking on beIN Sports (h/t Allan Valente of Sky Sports), Wenger said: "The only thing I can say is, it's fake news. If I signed somewhere, I would tell you. It's wrong. I cannot master the rumours; I can only master what I do in my life. That's wrong as well."

The Frenchman said he "will be somewhere, but I don't know where."

Wenger stepped down as Arsenal manager this summer after nearly 22 years in charge and has yet to return to club management.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Insigne Penalty Salvages Draw for Napoli vs. PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Insigne Penalty Salvages Draw for Napoli vs. PSG

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Barca 1st Team to Reach Last-16

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca 1st Team to Reach Last-16

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Bakayoko Finally Earns His First Good Reviews at Milan

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Bakayoko Finally Earns His First Good Reviews at Milan

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History

    Conti and Maldini Banned After Row with Referee

    AC Milan logo
    AC Milan

    Conti and Maldini Banned After Row with Referee

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale