Denzel Ward Ruled Out vs. Texans with Concussion

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made an early exit in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion, the Browns announced.

Ward was also forced to leave the team's Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hip injury.

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft has more than lived up to expectations on the field this year, showing flashes of being a shutdown cornerback. He has been asked to match up against an opponent's No. 1 receiver and has handled the role as well as anyone could have predicted.

The cornerback has also come through with three interceptions and 11 passes defended this season.

Cleveland has struggled this year regardless of who is on the field, but the team will miss Ward if he is forced to be absent for an extended stretch.

T.J. Carrie should see additional playing time and responsibilities with the starter unavailable.