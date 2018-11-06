WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 6

7 of 7

The more dynamic Jeff Hardy controlled the early portion of Tuesday's main event against Samoa Joe, seeking to earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. A back elbow just before the commercial break halted Hardy's momentum, though, and allowed the Samoan Submission Machine to take control.

Hardy fought back into the match with a clothesline off the guardrail to Joe. With Daniel Bryan and The Miz watching on commentary, Joe countered the Twist of Fate with a Coquina Clutch. Hardy broke free of the clutches of his dangerous opponent with a jawbreaker and a Twist of Fate for a big pop.

Joe got his knees up just in the nick of time, though, blocking an attempt at the Swanton Bomb. From there, he finished Hardy with the Coquina Clutch for the win.

After the match, Bryan responded to Joe's taunts by trapping him in the Yes Lock. Miz ran his mouth and Bryan turned his attack to him. Shane McMahon attempted to break things up but was slammed by Bryan, who left the arena to close out the show, the other members of Team SmackDown watching from the squared circle.

Result

Joe defeated Hardy

Grade

A

Analysis

The SmackDown creative team has done a fantastic job of creating tension among the representatives of the blue brand at Survivor Series. There is so much dislike and now, frustration from commissioner Shane McMahon, that fans will not have the opportunity to see them either overcome their differences and score a win or succumb to the dissension.

The Bryan cliffhanger is really strong stuff in that the once proud leader looks like the malcontent after slamming Shane and walking out on his team. Whether he can regain their trust is the question for next week's show.