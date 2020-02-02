Kris Dunn's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; No Timeline for Bulls PG's Return

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced that guard Kris Dunn has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, and there is currently no timeline for his return, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Dunn suffered the injury early in Friday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets and did not return after leaving the contest.

Injuries have plagued the fourth-year guard's tenure in the Windy City. After playing in 78 contests with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a rookie in 2016-17, the fifth overall pick was limited to an average of 49 games through his first two years with the Bulls.

He played in just 52 games in 2017-18 as he dealt with finger and toe injuries as well as a concussion. Last season, he made only 46 appearances while dealing with a sprained MCL and a bruised tailbone.

Prior to spraining his MCL, however, Dunn had appeared in all 51 games for the Bulls this season.

The 25-year-old started 32 of those games, and he is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from deep.

With Zach LaVine holding down the shooting guard spot and putting up All-Star-caliber numbers, Dunn has been forced to share time with rookie first-round pick Coby White and Tomas Satoransky at point guard.

For as long as Dunn is on the shelf, White and Satoransky are likely to share the point guard duties alongside LaVine.