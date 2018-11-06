Jose Mourinho Reportedly Wants Alex Sandro Transfer 'Immediately'

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to see Juventus' Alex Sandro join the club in January.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Sport Witness), the Red Devils are "desperate" for new faces to arrive in the midseason window, and Mourinho wants Sandro through the door "immediately."

Speculation about Sandro's future has been swirling since the summer, with Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro's Coral Barry), reporting that the left-back and his club are a long way from agreeing a new contract.

Sandro is said to want an annual salary of £4.3 million as part of any extension, with his current deal set to run out in 2020. The Bianconeri are reportedly only ready to offer him £2.6 million a year.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), Real Madrid have also proposed a possible swap deal to Juventus, involving Marcelo for his compatriot.

Sandro has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the game since joining Juve from Porto in 2015. During his time in Turin the defender has contributed to numerous triumphs, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia on three occasions.

While his primary duty is to defend, Sandro is often a crucial player in knitting together Juve's attacks:

On the left flank he's been an irrepressible presence for the Turin giants, with the left-back's running a trademark of their play.

In addition to contributing in advanced areas, the dynamism of Sandro gives Juve an outlet at all times. His recovery speed and energy also mean he is often back in position quickly to offer defensive cover following one of his raids forward.

Last time out against United at Old Trafford, the Brazil international was one of the standout players on the pitch:

It would be strange to see the Red Devils spend big money on a left-back in January, though, as Luke Shaw has been excellent in the role so far this season and recently penned a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Football writer Liam Canning praised the manner in which the former Southampton man has forced himself back into contention at United:

By giving Shaw a new contract there's a sense the club are banking on him to be the starting left-back for many years. After all, while he only signed for the Red Devils in 2014, at 22 the defender's best days should still be ahead of him.

Given Sandro's pedigree, if he was to leave Juventus in January it would likely be for massive money and to a team that will give him regular minutes. As things stand, it's tough to see United being in a position to do either of those come the January window.