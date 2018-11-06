Darren Fletcher Talks Paul Pogba Tactical Concerns During First Man United Spell

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Stoke City's Scottish midfielder Darren Fletcher (L) challenges Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Stoke City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has said there were concerns about Paul Pogba's tactical discipline during his first spell at the football club. 

Pogba joined the United youth setup in 2009 before leaving for Juventus in 2012. Four years later, the France midfielder returned to Old Trafford for a world-record transfer fee, having enjoyed tremendous success in Serie A.

Fletcher, who had a 12-year career in the United first team, spoke on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football  about how he dealt with Pogba during a time coaching the Red Devils reserve team the Frenchman was in:

"In that team we played Pogba a lot higher up the pitch and in more advanced, attacking areas whether that be central or wide right or left. We felt like he was the one player in the team that would go and win us games.

"It was also because of the fact that we thought he had a bit of ill-discipline in the middle of the park as a normal central midfielder."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Its Time for Mourinho to Take Rashford Gamble

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Its Time for Mourinho to Take Rashford Gamble

    via men

    Tuchel Challenges Mbappe to 'Improve on Everything'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tuchel Challenges Mbappe to 'Improve on Everything'

    via Mail Online

    Ex-Man Utd Star: Pogba's Ill-Discipline Cost Him Chances

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ex-Man Utd Star: Pogba's Ill-Discipline Cost Him Chances

    via Mail Online

    EPL Predictions: Picks and Players to Watch for Matchday 12

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    EPL Predictions: Picks and Players to Watch for Matchday 12

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report