Darren Fletcher Talks Paul Pogba Tactical Concerns During First Man United Spell

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has said there were concerns about Paul Pogba's tactical discipline during his first spell at the football club.

Pogba joined the United youth setup in 2009 before leaving for Juventus in 2012. Four years later, the France midfielder returned to Old Trafford for a world-record transfer fee, having enjoyed tremendous success in Serie A.

Fletcher, who had a 12-year career in the United first team, spoke on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football about how he dealt with Pogba during a time coaching the Red Devils reserve team the Frenchman was in:

"In that team we played Pogba a lot higher up the pitch and in more advanced, attacking areas whether that be central or wide right or left. We felt like he was the one player in the team that would go and win us games.

"It was also because of the fact that we thought he had a bit of ill-discipline in the middle of the park as a normal central midfielder."

