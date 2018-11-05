NBA Rumors: Jeff Bzdelik Returns to Rockets as Defensive Coordinator

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Jeff Bzdelik, the former associate head coach of the Houston Rockets who installed the team's defensive scheme after joining Mike D'Antoni's staff in 2016, will return to the Rockets after Thanksgiving as the defensive coordinator, according to ESPN.com.

Bzdelik had retired ahead of the 2018-19 season, though he has since "resolved family issues involved with the move but still has some commitments that will keep him from joining the team until later this month."

Bzdelik, who turns 66 on December 1, cited a desire to spend more time with his family as one of the reasons for his retirement in September.

"Making this decision has been extremely difficult," he said at the time, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. "I truly love the game of basketball, but after 42 years of coaching, I would like to dedicate more of my time to my family, friends and other interests. I am very grateful to many people who have made this journey so fulfilling."

The Rockets have struggled to open the season, going 3-5 with a 111.3 defensive rating (21st in the NBA). While an injury to James Harden, a two-game suspension for Chris Paul and adjusting to a new-look roster after a busy offseason have been factors in Houston's slow start, the defense has also been a major concern.

Last year, the Rockets finished with the best record in the NBA and took the Golden State Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals before succumbing to the eventual NBA champs. That was due in part to an improved defense that finished the season with a 105.6 defensive rating, seventh in the league.

But Houston lost two excellent wing defenders in Trevor Ariza and Luc a Mbah Moute, along with the architect of the team's defensive scheme in Bzdelik, and those departures have been felt.

Not surprisingly, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was happy to see Bzdelik return to the team:

Rebuilding Houston's defense will be no small task, with both Ariza and Mbah Moute elsewhere. But getting back Bzdelik is a major boost for the Rockets as they look to rebound from a slow start and re-establish themselves as one of the NBA's elite teams.