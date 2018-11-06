Boca vs. River: Copa Libertadores Final Leg 1 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Boca Juniors and River Plate have won nine Copa Libertadores titles between them and competed in a combined 15 finals.

But never before have Argentina's two biggest clubs, the bitter rivals from Buenos Aires, met each other in the final of South America's most prestigious club tournament. Until now.

After Boca beat Palmeiras and River downed Gremio in the semi-finals, the Superclasico rivals will go head-to-head to be crowned the best team in South America.

Here are all the details for Saturday's opening leg at Boca's La Bombonera:

Date: Saturday, November 10

Time: 4 p.m. local, 7 p.m. GMT, 2 p.m. ET

TV Info: TBC

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Boca 8-5, River 20-9, Draw 21-10

From 2019 the Copa Libertadores final will no longer be a two-legged affair and will be played at a pre-chosen neutral venue, much like the UEFA Champions League final.

As such, the 2018 final was always going to be a historic occasion, and it could hardly be more fitting that the last two-legged final will be played in Buenos Aires between Boca and River.

Home advantage will likely play a vital role in this year's final and River arguably hold the slight edge of hosting the second leg.

Boca will be desperate to gain an advantage from Saturday's opening leg, and given there is a ban on away fans, they will have the backing of the whole stadium behind them.

Only in September River went to La Bombonera in the Superliga Argentina and came away with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Gonzalo Martinez and Ignacio Scocco.

Los Millonarios also have the more recent experience of triumphing in the Copa Libertadores having won the tournament in 2015—Boca's last win came in Copa Libertadores.

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

Three years ago River took on Mexico's Tigres in the final, earning a 0-0 draw away from home in the first leg before winning 3-0 at El Monumental.

River may well look to repeat the same trick this year and will surely aim first and foremost to prevent Boca getting on the scoresheet on Saturday.

Dario Benedetto will be the key man the visitors will need to keep quiet after he netted three times in Boca's semi-final tie against Palmeiras.

Given the nature of the occasion, it will be essential for both sides to cope with the atmosphere.

Boca will have to deal with the pressure of performing in front of their home fans, while River's players will have to handle the inevitable vitriol that will be hurled their way at La Bombonera.

It is set to be a momentous occasion and fans across Argentina, South America and the world will be fascinated to see who comes out on top in the match-up of two bitter rivals.

The players, though, must put any off-field distractions to one side and simply focus on earning an advantage from Saturday's vital first leg.