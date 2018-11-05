Leroy Sane Laughs Off Manchester United Transfer Rumours: 'That Won't Happen'

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has ruled out any chance of swapping his sky blue for Manchester United red in future after laughing off recent links to his side's cross-town rivals.

Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News referenced tenuous speculation that arose last week after it was reported bookmakers cut odds on Sane moving to Old Trafford. However, the Germany international spoke to the media after Sunday's 6-1 hammering of Southampton and laughed off the notion.

Sane said: "That won't happen! That won't happen. That won't happen at all. I am really happy here and I'm on the right side!"

The 22-year-old has found playing time more difficult to come by under Pep Guardiola this season. Sane has made four Premier League appearances off the bench already, just one fewer than he made in all of the last campaign.

Nevertheless, it seems ridiculous that he or City would favour such a deal at present, given he's started in each of his last two league outings and won last term's PFA Young Player of the Year award.

His display in the victory against Southampton will undoubtedly help win over Guardiola, too, after he scored for the second league game in succession, as well as assisting a David Silva goal.

Goal's Sam Lee remarked upon the transfer story as little more than market manipulation on the bookmakers' behalf:

United already invested big to acquire Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January, with the Chilean forward battling Anthony Martial for a place on Jose Mourinho's left flank in recent months.

It's the opposite wing United need to stock if they're to invest in either side, adding further questions as to why they'd be serious about attempting to convince their local foes to let go of Sane.

City have an appreciating asset among their squad, and Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News highlighted him as one key face in the club's emerging array of star wingers:

Sane has a slight advantage over that competition in that he's the only natural left-sided option, another reason why the defending Premier League champions may be eager to see him stay.

The former Schalke starlet cost the Citizens £37 million in 2016 but would now be worth far more than that.

City aren't in a position where they need to sell, though, and the fact it's bitter rivals United linked to the player makes the rumour that much funnier for Sane to contemplate.