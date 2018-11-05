Jurgen Klopp Compares James Milner to 'A Very Good Red' Wine After Arsenal Draw

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded midfielder James Milner and compared the 32-year-old to "a very good red" wine after he scored the opener in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Arenal.

More than two years have passed since Milner retired from England's national team, but Klopp joked his performance at the Emirates Stadium was a sign he could still represent the Three Lions, per Sky Sports:

"Milly is like wine—a very good red one. I'm not sure if Leeds is famous for wine? He's getting better.

[...]

"I think Millie should buy all of the newspapers and read this.

"I would like it if you write a story about James Milner, I will like it. Obviously, someone might write that he will have to play for England again. That's a really nice idea."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

