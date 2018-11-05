Jurgen Klopp Compares James Milner to 'A Very Good Red' Wine After Arsenal Draw

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded midfielder James Milner and compared the 32-year-old to "a very good red" wine after he scored the opener in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Arenal.

More than two years have passed since Milner retired from England's national team, but Klopp joked his performance at the Emirates Stadium was a sign he could still represent the Three Lions, per Sky Sports:

"Milly is like wine—a very good red one. I'm not sure if Leeds is famous for wine? He's getting better.

[...]

"I think Millie should buy all of the newspapers and read this.

"I would like it if you write a story about James Milner, I will like it. Obviously, someone might write that he will have to play for England again. That's a really nice idea."

