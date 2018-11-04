Johnny Manziel 'All In' on Returning to CFL's Montreal Alouettes Next Season

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Although the Canadian Football League originally seemed like a stepping stone in Johnny Manziel's attempted return to the NFL, he is now planning on returning to the Montreal Alouettes next season.

"I didn't really know what to expect when I got here," Manziel said Sunday, per the team's official Twitter account. "This league has exceeded my expectations as far as talent and what kind of league it is. I'm happy here, right now. I'm looking forward to next season — I'm all in on this team for next year."

The Alouettes played their final game of the 2018 season Saturday but failed to make the playoffs.

The squad finished 5-13 on the season, with Manziel only winning in two of his starts.

He ended the year with 1,290 passing yards, throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions. While this numbers don't jump out, he expects more success in 2019.

"There were growing pains, but I truly feel like I'll be better...moving forward," he said, per Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette. "I'll be much better next season."

The CFL season represented Manziel's first competitive action since starting six games for the Cleveland Browns in 2015. The 2014 first-round NFL draft pick originally signed a two-year deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but didn't see the field in four games before being traded to Montreal.

His play certainly wasn't good enough to get attention from NFL teams, but he should be able to return to the Alouettes to try for more success in 2019.