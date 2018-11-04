B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Hart Wears Nike Air Fear of God 1, Stephenson in AJ4

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 4: The sneakers of Lance Stephenson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 4, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Sunday isn't all about the NFL, not when some of the NBA's top playmakers busted out a sample of their best kicks.

There were seven games on the Sunday slate, and players such as Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lonzo Ball delivered with the shoe fashion.

         

Giannis Antetokounmpo Channels Kobe

           

Ben Simmons Arrives in Style and Adds Touch of Pink

           

Lance Stephenson in Air Jordan 4s

             

Josh Hart Turns Heads in Fear of Gods

          

Allonzo Trier Brings Breakfast Cereal to Court

         

Lonzo Ball Dons the BBB ZO2.19

          

Kelly Oubre Jr. Dazzles in Purple

             

Kyle Kuzma Rocks the Nike Kobe 1 Protros

          

Kyle Lowry Hits Los Angeles with Adidas Pro Bounce Low PE

          

De'Aaron Fox and Jeff Green Take Flight in Jordans

          

Fred VanVleet Shouts Out Former Teammate

        

Expect more of the same Monday with nine contests on the schedule as the league's best continue to deliver in the shoe game on a nightly basis.

Related

    Magic Says Luke's Job Is Safe After Meeting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic Says Luke's Job Is Safe After Meeting

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi (Foot) Out vs. Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi (Foot) Out vs. Lakers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Live: Watch Raptors vs. Lakers

    via B/R Live

    Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live

    via B/R Live