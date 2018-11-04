B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Hart Wears Nike Air Fear of God 1, Stephenson in AJ4

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Hart Wears Nike Air Fear of God 1, Stephenson in AJ4November 5, 2018
Sunday isn't all about the NFL, not when some of the NBA's top playmakers busted out a sample of their best kicks.
There were seven games on the Sunday slate, and players such as Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lonzo Ball delivered with the shoe fashion.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Channels Kobe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Giannis_An34 wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. against the Kings https://t.co/FR252RmJLm
Ben Simmons Arrives in Style and Adds Touch of Pink
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@BenSimmons25 playing in a different colorway of the Nike Hyperdunk tonight. https://t.co/92iYGLq8pP
Lance Stephenson in Air Jordan 4s
NBA @NBA
👖 @StephensonLance’s #NBAKicks! 🏀: #LakeShow x #WeTheNorth ⏰: 9:30pm/et 📺: NBALP 💻: https://t.co/NvMjiVojIl https://t.co/CC3U2r0GMv
Josh Hart Turns Heads in Fear of Gods
SoleCollector.com @SoleCollector
#SoleWatch: @joshhart wearing the Nike Air Fear of God against the Raptors. 📸: @adampantozzi https://t.co/1PcBR7uskf
Allonzo Trier Brings Breakfast Cereal to Court
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@ISO_ZO playing in the Nike Kyrie 4 “Lucky Charms” vs. the Wizards. https://t.co/TRb6bGf979
Lonzo Ball Dons the BBB ZO2.19
Kelly Oubre Jr. Dazzles in Purple
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KELLYOUBREJR wearing the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude tonight vs. the Knicks https://t.co/4XclBEXPh2
Kyle Kuzma Rocks the Nike Kobe 1 Protros
Kyle Lowry Hits Los Angeles with Adidas Pro Bounce Low PE
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Klow7 wearing an Adidas Pro Bounce Low PE vs. the Lakers https://t.co/QgkR1qPUku
De'Aaron Fox and Jeff Green Take Flight in Jordans
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox wearing the Air Jordan XX8 “Locked and Loaded” against the Bucks https://t.co/ad1RBYE7nw
Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers
.@unclejeffgreen arrives in the “Jimmy Butler” Air Jordan 6. 📸: Ned Dishman https://t.co/6MOIbPEQ1n
Fred VanVleet Shouts Out Former Teammate
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@FredVanVleet wearing the “DeMar DeRozan” Nike Kobe 1 Protro against the Lakers. Respect. https://t.co/IuQQ4gxKsr
Expect more of the same Monday with nine contests on the schedule as the league's best continue to deliver in the shoe game on a nightly basis.
Magic Says Luke's Job Is Safe After Meeting