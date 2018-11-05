Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Luke Walton's Status, Tyson Chandler, More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton is clearly feeling some heat as a result of a less-than-stellar start by the team, and it has been reported that team president Magic Johnson has let the coach know that the team needs to improve.

ESPN insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported that sources have indicated that Johnson had a curt discussion with Walton after the team started the season by losing five of their first seven games.

Johnson is well-known publicly for his affable personality and happy nature, but he can be aggressive and straight-forward behind the scenes.

Since the discussion, the Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trailblazers but lost to the Toronto Raptors Sunday.

After the win over the Trailblazers Saturday night on the road, superstar LeBron James made a point of crediting Walton and the coaching staff for the victory.

The 114-110 Los Angeles victory ended a 16-game losing streak to the Blazers.

"I mean, it's great to win, period," James said, per ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk. "Listen, the coaching staff put us in a position to win, and it's up to us to go up and execute.

"Luke can care less about what's going on outside. We could as well. I'm the last person to ask about scrutiny or anything of that nature. So none of that stuff matters to me. The only thing that matters to me is what goes on inside this locker room, both home and away."

It seems that James is throwing his considerable support behind the coach. That's not a surprise, because if he had a problem with Walton, it is not likely he would have signed with the Lakers in the offseason.

Johnson said that Walton was not in jeopardy, prior to the Sunday night loss to the Raptors, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

"He’s going to finish the season," Johnson said. "Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t."

That statement could have a calming impact, at least for the time being.

It looks the like the Lakers will be getting some help from their front line.

Veteran big man Tyson Chandler plans to sign with the Lakers after he clears waivers, per Wojnarowski.

Chandler, 36, was bought out by the Phoenix Suns as that team goes through a youth movement.

Chandler is being brought in to back up starting center JaVale McGee, and he is expected to give the Lakers size, defensive rebounding and additional leadership in the locker room.

Chandler was released from the final year of his four-year, $13.6-million contract. The Lakers can sign him for the $2.1 million veteran minimum, and the team will take a $1.3-million cap hit.

Chandler has a career average of 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He averaged 6.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Suns last year.