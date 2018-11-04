Jameis Winston's Contract Option Reportedly Won't Impact Playing Status

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't let Jameis Winston's contract status for 2019 affect whether he plays again this season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the $20.9 million fifth-year option on Winston's rookie deal will have "no bearing" on his playing time over the final nine games in 2018.

The Buccaneers exercised Winston's fifth-year option in April. His 2019 salary is fully guaranteed in the event of an injury, which means it would be beneficial to Tampa Bay to keep him off the field.

The Bucs opened the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback after the NFL suspended Winston three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In Winston's stead, Fitzpatrick threw for over 400 yards in each contest and had 11 touchdowns to four interceptions, but he was benched for Winston during a 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

After he returned to the starting lineup in Week 6, Winston threw for five touchdowns with eight interceptions in 128 attempts across three games. He was benched for Fitzpatrick after throwing four interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that Fitzpatrick would regain the starter's role this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

If Winston's injury guarantee doesn't become a factor, the Bucs can release the 2015 No. 1 overall pick before the start of the 2019 league year without impacting their salary cap.