Landon Collins Reportedly to Be Franchise-Tagged by Giants with No New Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants celebrates after breaking up a pass against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on September 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants safety Landon Collins is not expected to hit the open market in the spring.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Giants are expected to sign Collins to the franchise tag in the event the sides can't agree to a long-term extension.

"I don't think they let him out," a source told Schefter.

Collins is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

However, it sounds like the Giants have no plans to let other teams bid on his services even though Schefter reported they made him available for "at least a second-round draft pick" in advance of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The 24-year-old, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 All-Pro, has tallied 62 tackles, one forced fumble and four pass breakups this season.

Since his debut in 2015, the Alabama product has 394 tackles, 32 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

