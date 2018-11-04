Browns Head Coach Rumors: Lincoln Riley, Josh McDaniels Among Top Candidates

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

With the Cleveland Browns seeking a long-term answer at head coach, they reportedly have their eye on several marquee names.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Browns general manager John Dorsey will likely target Lincoln Riley, Josh McDaniels and John DeFilippo, among others, for the vacant position.

One common thread among those coaches is they all have a background in offense. It's not a surprise the Browns would focus on that area considering they just invested the No. 1 overall pick this year in Baker Mayfield.

Riley has an established rapport with Mayfield from their three years together at Oklahoma. Mayfield won the 2017 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in Riley's first season as Sooners head coach.

Rapoport noted McDaniels, who walked away from an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts to remain offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, is "open to considering" head-coaching opportunities.

DeFilippo is in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who worked with Dorsey from 2006-12, was also mentioned as a potential candidate by Rapoport.

The Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday. Jackson went 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons with the team. Their offense enters Week 9 ranked 24th in the NFL in yards (342.4) and points (21.1) per game.