John Harbaugh Reportedly on Hot Seat as Ravens Head Coach

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is reportedly on the hot seat.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, "pressure is mounting inside the organization on Harbaugh" in advance of their Week 9 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens, who started their season 4-2, have lost back-to-back games against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers and could drop below .500 with a loss to Pittsburgh.

The Ravens are not expected to can Harbaugh in the middle of the season, per Rapoport, but he cautioned that avenue "hasn't been ruled out" in the event the club suffers a "particularly disastrous defeat" on Sunday.

Harbaugh has been at the helm in Baltimore since 2008. He's amassed a 98-70 record over that span and a 10-5 mark in the postseason, including a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47.

However, the Ravens have been rather inconsistent ever since they hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Dating back to 2013, Baltimore has gone 44-44 with just two seasons (2014 and 2017) over .500. Additionally, the Ravens have made a single playoff appearance over that stretch.

Now staring down a potentially crippling losing streak, the Ravens need to wake up—and fast—if Harbaugh wants to be at the helm in 2019.