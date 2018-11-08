Early Predictions for Top Raw and SmackDown Stars at WWE Survivor Series 2018

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The midcard champions of Raw and SmackDown are set to collide with Shinsuke Nakamura battling Seth Rollins, but this match is less about bragging rights and much more about pushing another feud.

The key to this is how and when Dean Ambrose is going to interfere to mess with Rollins, as it could happen in two possible scenarios.

Since this is non-title, Rollins could lose from a distraction or cheap shot by The Lunatic Fringe, and it would give Nakamura a much-needed win to offset his complete lack of a purpose or push from the past few months.

That would ensure Rollins doesn't look bad in his loss, as the priority would be setting up further tension in preparation for an Intercontinental Championship ladder match between Rollins and Ambrose at TLC in December.

However, a Nakamura win isn't guaranteed. With so little focus put on him recently, there's a good chance WWE doubles down on showing the audience how much more important Rollins and Ambrose are by having Raw score a point with a Rollins victory.

Ambrose can attack Rollins after the match, which wouldn't be as effective, but would still provide some sensational footage to use on the video package recaps for weeks to follow.

The choice of who wins may come down to how WWE wants to balance out the Raw and SmackDown points as well as if someone on the creative team puts in a good word for trying to help keep Nakamura from falling even further down the pecking order.