WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 20

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The fight for brand supremacy did not last long as Monday Night Raw stomped WWE SmackDown in a resounding sweep. It was an embarrassing defeat. This left the November 20 edition of SmackDown Live to pick up the pieces.

The Miz set the date for a State of SmackDown address with Shane McMahon to attempt to reconcile the devastating defeat. No one knew how either leading figure for the men's team of SmackDown would respond.

Beyond that response, many were expecting clear answers after two shocking heel turns. Daniel Bryan showed a new side to his personality last week on SmackDown that carried through to a vicious match against Brock Lesnar, and he promised to finally explain his actions.

Charlotte Flair also embraced her darker side in a brutal assault of Ronda Rousey that ended their match in a disqualification. It was a moment far removed from The Queen fans have been watching for the past few years and left a quiet tension in the air for this week's SmackDown.

There were not many matches promised for the show, but The New Day and The Bar were set to compete in the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight.

With so much hanging over the blue brand going into the night, it was hard to imagine this show being anything less than electric.