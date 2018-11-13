WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Time has run out. WWE Survivor Series 2018 should be one of the biggest nights of the year, but the company barely gave it three weeks of build with Crown Jewel only a few weeks back. This has stunted the momentum of this Big Four show.

The November 13 edition of SmackDown Live had to do a lot in just two hours, finishing the build for Survivor Series while answering some important questions. Becky Lynch led an attack on Raw that ended the show with SmackDown on top, setting up the expectation that the red brand would have to respond.

However, a bigger question loomed over the show as the biggest match of Sunday was in jeopardy with The Irish Lass Kicker suffering a broken nose and a potential concussion at the hands of Nia Jax. As confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, this should postpone Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey.

SmackDown was likely to confirm that report, which set up a question of how the company would choose to refocus. This go-home show did not need to just hype up Survivor Series but completely sell it with members of Raw and SmackDown certain to fight.

SmackDown could either be a statement from the company that Survivor Series is more than just one match even with limited build or a grim reminder that both shows are sorely lacking for real stories at the moment.