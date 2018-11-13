WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13November 14, 2018
Time has run out. WWE Survivor Series 2018 should be one of the biggest nights of the year, but the company barely gave it three weeks of build with Crown Jewel only a few weeks back. This has stunted the momentum of this Big Four show.
The November 13 edition of SmackDown Live had to do a lot in just two hours, finishing the build for Survivor Series while answering some important questions. Becky Lynch led an attack on Raw that ended the show with SmackDown on top, setting up the expectation that the red brand would have to respond.
However, a bigger question loomed over the show as the biggest match of Sunday was in jeopardy with The Irish Lass Kicker suffering a broken nose and a potential concussion at the hands of Nia Jax. As confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, this should postpone Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey.
SmackDown was likely to confirm that report, which set up a question of how the company would choose to refocus. This go-home show did not need to just hype up Survivor Series but completely sell it with members of Raw and SmackDown certain to fight.
SmackDown could either be a statement from the company that Survivor Series is more than just one match even with limited build or a grim reminder that both shows are sorely lacking for real stories at the moment.
Paul Heyman Pushes AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan into Brawl
AJ Styles opened the show to address Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman appearing to respond. The two traded barbs with The Advocate declaring that The Phenomenal One is the second-best in the world behind Daniel Bryan.
Styles was not interested in discussing Bryan, though, as he was sure that he could make The Beast Incarnate tap out. The "Yes" Man did not take the barbs from both men directed at him lightly as he appeared and got into a fight with the WWE champion until officials broke them up.
Backstage, the two kept arguing in Paige and Shane McMahon's office until Shane announced Styles vs. Bryan in the main event for the WWE Championship.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a fantastic way to subvert expectations and make SmackDown come off as a big show from the start. This looked to be just a back-and-forth promo between the champion and Heyman, but Bryan's involvement added some unexpected conflict to the story.
By announcing right off the bat that the main event would be such a huge championship clash, expectations were built for this show as well as Survivor Series, teasing that the men's world championship clash could change just a few days before Sunday.
Jeff Hardy vs. Andrade Cien Almas
Andrade Cien Almas used his speed and technical prowess to keep Jeff Hardy off balance in this match, but nothing he did could keep The Charismatic Enigma down. Eventually, El Idolo walked right into a Twist of Fate then a Swanton Bomb, with Hardy picking up the win.
Result
Hardy def. Almas by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a perfectly fine TV match, but it could have been so much better. The two did not show off great chemistry in a contest that never went anywhere. The finish came out of nowhere after Almas mostly dominated the action.
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio (If Mysterio Loses, He's Off Team SmackDown)
Backstage, The Miz reveled in taking sole control of Team SmackDown with Bryan off the team, announcing Hardy as the new fifth member before kicking Rey Mysterio off. General manager Paige disagreed, forcing The A-Lister to fight the luchador next, with Mysterio off the team only if he lost.
The Most Must-See WWE Superstar used his power and size to dominate most of this match, but The Master of the 619 refused to lose. Mysterio tripped Miz and hit a 619, but The A-Lister got his knees up on the following frog splash only for the veteran to catch Miz with a roll-up for three.
Randy Orton tried to attack Mysterio afterward, but the luchador escaped and Miz took the RKO instead.
Result
Mysterio def. Miz by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
The captain of Team SmackDown and Mysterio continue to be a great pair as opponents. Their matches work well for TV, as they are fast-paced and unpredictable. It was odd to waste the pairing again so soon, but this differed enough from their past clashes to stand alone.
Orton vs. Mysterio comes off as an unnecessary retread as a feud much like Orton vs. Hardy, but it should at least lead to some solid matches that will help reintroduce The Master of the 619 fully to WWE.
Becky Lynch Chooses Charlotte Flair to Represent Her at Survivor Series
Paige introduced the entire women's division of SmackDown for Lynch to speak to directly. The Irish Lass Kicker stated she was frustrated she wasn't medically cleared to compete and would be forced to handpick her replacement.
Despite her issues with The Queen, there was only one choice The Man could pick, telling her former best friend to go make The Baddest Woman on the Planet tap out.
Backstage, Charlotte declared she would fight for her friend and make clear that SmackDown is the superior brand.
Grade
B+
Analysis
There was just one match that could possibly replace Rousey/Lynch at Survivor Series, but it was still a shock that WWE chose to go this direction. Rousey/Flair had the potential to be a WrestleMania main event, and it may still be, just not as a first-time-ever clash.
The quick turnaround in the relationship between The Man and The Queen is classic WWE, forgoing long-term storytelling for short-term satisfaction, but it was a great moment nonetheless. Hopefully, this is a sign the company is fully embracing Lynch as a top face going forward once she has recovered.
The New Day vs. The Bar and Big Show
The Bar tried to isolate Xavier Woods early in this match, but Kofi Kingston got the hot tag and turned the momentum. Cesaro and Kofi traded near-falls before Big Show got the tag and knocked out Kofi with a KO punch to take the win.
Result
The Bar and Show def. New Day by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
While this was far from the quality expected from these two teams, the match worked to keep this story going. It also continued to show that The World's Largest Athlete's inclusion with The Bar has bogged this feud down rather than adding a new layer.
Show works as an enforcer and a wall for smaller opponents to try to push through but only if the big man cares enough to come off as menacing. The future Hall of Famer does not even need to be in this story, and he looks like he feels the same way.
AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Championship)
Styles once again went after the right leg of Bryan to set up the Calf Crusher with The Beard answering in kind by damaging the left arm of the WWE champion. As the match progressed, The "Yes" Man went for high impact with a series of huge moves to wear down the champ.
Styles barely escaped the Yes Lock, then Bryan reversed the Calf Crusher into a Yes Lock only for The Phenomenal One to escape. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Bryan ducked and launched his opponent into the referee to set up a low blow behind the referee's back and a running knee.
After the knee, the three-count was academic with the new champion then assaulting Styles with boots in an unprovoked post-match assault.
Result
Bryan def. Styles by pinfall to become the new WWE champion
Grade
A
Analysis
Styles has been facing some of the best wrestlers in the world over the past year, and some of those clashes have not lived up to expectations. Both Styles vs. Bryan matches have delivered, and they clearly have more they can do on a bigger stage, especially given the couple of miscommunications this time.
This match was defined by its ending more than anything, as Bryan shockingly turned heel to capture the WWE Championship. While it was inevitable that he would recapture the title soon, it was surprising to have it happen now alongside a full heel turn.
How will fans react to this turn? It's hard to imagine anyone outright booing The "Yes" Man, but it was Bryan's heel work that got him over in the first place. He's always been good in the role. The first test will be to see how he works off Lesnar on Sunday.