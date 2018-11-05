WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 5

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Crown Jewel surprised many with some unique moves that were certain to affect WWE going forward, and that was clear in the build up to the November 5 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Brock Lesnar has regained the WWE Universal Championship, putting the power over Raw back in the hands of a man who is not likely to appear often on the red brand. However, The Beast Incarnate only won thanks to the assistance of Baron Corbin, who cost Braun Strowman everything.

The Monster Among Men was certain to be on a warpath with the Raw general manager primarily in his sights. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins also promised chaos with both still technically Raw tag team champions even as they tried their best to destroy each other.

With Survivor Series on the horizon, Ronda Rousey was set to answer Becky Lynch's emphatic promise on SmackDown to rip The Baddest Woman on the Planet's arm off. Two rematches were also set for the show with Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley and The Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Fallout was the name of the game on Raw as the brand refocused on how to contend with SmackDown at Survivor Series with so much bad blood defining the roster.