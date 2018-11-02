Scottie Pippen's Wife Larsa Reportedly Files for Divorce

David Sherman/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa, are reportedly headed for a divorce.

Larsa, who filed the legal paperwork Friday at the L.A. County Superior Court, issued a statement on the impending separation through TMZ Sports:

"It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives.

"We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time."

The two have been married since 1997. Per TMZ, Larsa is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children as well as spousal support.

The Basketball Hall of Famer previously filed for divorce from the The Real Housewives of Miami star in October 2016. At that time, police had been called to the couple's house twice. Larsa told law enforcement that she and Scottie were having problems in their marriage and that Scottie "raises his voice to her, yells at her and scares her," per TMZ.



However, the couple decided to try to work out things and called off the divorce last November.

But after more than two decades of marriage, they are going to be headed in separate directions.

Scottie's first marriage was to Karen McCollum, whom he had his son Antron with.