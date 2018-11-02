Luka Doncic Scores 18, Mavericks Lose to Knicks in Kevin Knox's Absence

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks dropped their sixth straight game with a 118-106 loss to the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center on Friday night.

Luka Doncic finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Dennis Smith Jr. paced all Dallas scorers with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

The Knicks, who were without Kevin Knox (ankle), touted seven double-figure scorers. Allonzo Trier led that group with 23 points (8-of-10 from the field) off the bench. Fellow rookie Mitchell Robinson added 13 points, 10 boards, three steals and three dimes.

Mavericks' Success Depends on Doncic's Productivity on Offense

Entering Friday night, it would have been fair to argue Luka Doncic had already entrenched himself as the Mavericks' offensive engine.

Dallas posted a 107.4 offensive rating with the 19-year-old on the floor through its first eight games compared to a woeful mark of 98.8 whenever he was stuck on the bench.

By comparison, the Mavericks owned an offensive rating of 105.5 with Dennis Smith Jr. on the floor (102.5 with him off) and 94.5 with Harrison Barnes on (110.4 with him off).

Against the Knicks, it became even more clear: The Mavericks go as Doncic does.

The No. 3 overall pick was silenced in the first half to the tune of four points on 2-of-7 shooting, and the offense didn't revolve around him in the second half when it needed a spark. As a result, Dallas fell behind by double digits and didn't have nearly enough time to claw back.

Thanks to those schematic inefficiencies, Doncic had to wait until the fourth quarter to really get going. And by then, it was too late.

After registering eight points over the game's first 36 minutes, Doncic dropped 10 in the final frame as he finished 8-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-6 from three.

Doncic found other ways to contribute—he topped his season-long average with six assists—but the Mavericks desperately needed his scoring on a night when their 21st-ranked defense couldn't contain the Knicks' hodgepodge of double-figure contributors.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Given everything Doncic brings to the table, he should be dominating the ball and getting increasingly comfortable serving as Dallas' undisputed floor general with the team's rebuild fully underway.

Until that's the case on a nightly basis, the Mavericks figure to suffer from an identity crisis.

What's Next?

The Knicks will wrap up their two-game road trip Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Doncic and the Mavericks will also take on the Wizards in their next game Tuesday at American Airlines Center.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.