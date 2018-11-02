Shane McMahon Beats Dolph Ziggler to Win WWE World Cup After the Miz's Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Shane McMahon defeated Dolph Ziggler in the final of the World Cup tournament to earn the moniker of best wrestler in the world at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

The match was originally supposed to pit The Miz against Ziggler, but during a pre-match brawl, Miz suffered an injury, and it was determined that he could not compete:

Rather than allowing Ziggler to win by forfeit, McMahon inserted himself into the match as Miz's replacement.

With Ziggler exhausted from competing in two matches earlier in the night, Shane-O-Mac hit him with the Coast to Coast to pick up the win.

