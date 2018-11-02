Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Mirza Teletovic's Mansion for $1.8M

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo finalized the purchase of a $1.8 million mansion from former Bucks teammate Mirza Teletovic on Friday.

Tom Daykin of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel provided details from the sale of the home, which is located in the River Hills neighborhood of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, based on state property records.

Per Daykin, the Realtor.com listing noted the massive house features five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms along with an in-ground pool, guest house, home theater, game room, wine cellar, heated garage and workshop. It also described the mansion as "move-in ready."

Teletovic announced his retirement from the basketball in September because of lingering health issues and accepted a position with the Bosnian Basketball Federation. He spent the last two years of his career in Milwaukee after previous NBA stops with Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the high price tag is no problem for Antetokounmpo. He's in the second season of a four-year, $100 million contract with the Bucks.

The 23-year-old MVP candidate doesn't have much time to enjoy his abode, though. After a Sunday clash with the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee embarks on a four-game Western road trip to face the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

That's followed by a six-game homestand, however, which should give Giannis more time to enjoy all the amenities of his new place.