River Plate President Unhappy with Real Madrid over Exequiel Palacios Talks

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 30: Exequiel Palacios of River Plate celebrates the first goal of his team scored by Rafael Santos Borre (not in frame) during the match against Gremio as part of Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2018 at Arena do Gremio on October 30, 2018, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Lucas Uebel/Getty Images)
Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

The president of Argentinian powerhouse River Plate, Rodolfo D'Onofrio, has said he was surprised to learn Real Madrid had engaged in talks with star midfielder Exequiel Palacios and is unhappy with recent transfer rumours. 

D'Onofrio spoke to Marca and relayed his frustrations with Los Blancos for the manner in which they've acted in attempting to get a deal over the line for Palacios, 20:

"Until now we thought it was all false, but it isn't, as we have confirmed this from the part of the representative.

"It surprises us, if it is as it seems, that a stately institution like Real Madrid have acted in this negotiation directly with the football player, without respecting a club like River and behind our back.

"I already said it yesterday and I repeat it: I didn't expect it, this doesn't correspond with the historical ties that we have with Real Madrid, that come from the time of Don Alfredo Di Stefano until today."

TyC Sports (h/t Marca) reported in October that Real had paid €20 million—€5 million more than Palacios' release clause—to get a deal completed quickly, and an agreement could be finalised as soon as December.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Chelsea to Shelve Ramsey Interest

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Chelsea to Shelve Ramsey Interest

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Moses Exit from Chelsea ‘Imminent’

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Moses Exit from Chelsea ‘Imminent’

    We Ain't Got No History
    via We Ain't Got No History

    Joe Gomez Is Surprisingly Liverpool's Fastest Player 💨

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Joe Gomez Is Surprisingly Liverpool's Fastest Player 💨

    The Liverpool Offside
    via The Liverpool Offside

    Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool Headlines the Weekend

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool Headlines the Weekend

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report