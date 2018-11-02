River Plate President Unhappy with Real Madrid over Exequiel Palacios Talks

Lucas Uebel/Getty Images

The president of Argentinian powerhouse River Plate, Rodolfo D'Onofrio, has said he was surprised to learn Real Madrid had engaged in talks with star midfielder Exequiel Palacios and is unhappy with recent transfer rumours.

D'Onofrio spoke to Marca and relayed his frustrations with Los Blancos for the manner in which they've acted in attempting to get a deal over the line for Palacios, 20:

"Until now we thought it was all false, but it isn't, as we have confirmed this from the part of the representative.

"It surprises us, if it is as it seems, that a stately institution like Real Madrid have acted in this negotiation directly with the football player, without respecting a club like River and behind our back.

"I already said it yesterday and I repeat it: I didn't expect it, this doesn't correspond with the historical ties that we have with Real Madrid, that come from the time of Don Alfredo Di Stefano until today."

TyC Sports (h/t Marca) reported in October that Real had paid €20 million—€5 million more than Palacios' release clause—to get a deal completed quickly, and an agreement could be finalised as soon as December.

