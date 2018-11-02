Pep Guardiola: Man City Will Do 'Absolutely Everything' to Keep Brahim Diaz

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has assured supporters the club will do "absolutely everything" to ensure Brahim Diaz stays after his brace against Fulham on Thursday.

The 19-year-old scored twice as City won 2-0 in the Carabao Cup, but he's in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Per Goal's Jack Sear, Guardiola said:

"Playing in the top teams is not easy for young players, but he showed his qualities again. His training is always incredible, and he's really appreciated by all of us.

"He played well against Oxford [United] in the previous round. Everyone here is ready to play in the first team, otherwise he wouldn't be here.

"He knows we want him, but after that it's down to his agent and himself. We will do absolutely everything to keep him with us—afterwards he decides. We want him, but at the end it doesn't depend on us."

Diaz opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a deflected effort after a promising start, per The Times' Paul Hirst:

He then rifled in a second-half rebound after Gabriel Jesus had seen his shot saved onto the post by Sergio Rico.

The teenager revealed his delight at the brace on Twitter:

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin enjoyed Diaz's performance, while WhoScored.com supplied the numbers behind it:

It was Diaz's third outing of the campaign after he made a 15-minute cameo in the community shield and started the Sky Blues' 3-0 win over Oxford United in the previous round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite only featuring in one Carabao Cup match last year, Diaz made 10 senior appearances for City in all competitions.

Guardiola will likely need to hand him at least as many this season to convince him to remain at the club, or he may opt to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and seek first-team football elsewhere.

Sancho left City for Borussia Dortmund last year after failing to make a single appearance for the club, and the German outfit are interested in signing Diaz as well, according to Metro's Sean Kearns.

The Spaniard's impressive showing on Thursday should lead to more opportunities in the coming months, though, and if he can see a path to the senior side at City there will be little reason for him to leave the club.