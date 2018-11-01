Marvin Bagley III, Kings Stay Hot in Blowout Win over Trae Young, Hawks

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings continued their surprising hot streak with a 146-115 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at State Farm Arena.

De'Aaron Fox posted his first triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to help the Kings win their fifth straight game, as they improved to 6-3.

Marvin Bagley III also won the battle of top-five draft picks with 18 points and five rebounds, while Trae Young finished with 14 points, 10 assists and eight turnovers in the loss.

Trae Young's Inconsistency Will Lead to Roller-Coaster Rookie Year

Even as a rookie, Trae Young has been a must-watch player thanks to the ability to light up the scoreboard with highlight-reel shooting, dribbling and passing. He was considered the Stephen Curry of college basketball last year and has taken that to the NBA.

The big difference between him and Curry, however, is that the two-time MVP rarely has off nights and Young has had a lot of them.

The No. 5 overall draft pick has been dominant in his two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which includes his 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting Tuesday. While there were flashes of great play against the Kings, he also had plenty of head-scratching moments.

His first assist showed great court vision as he went behind his back to find Vince Carter:

A few minutes later, he got greedy trying to go between De'Aaron Fox's legs:

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

This was one of his eight turnovers in a forgettable night from Young, including five in the first quarter. He couldn't find much breathing room as Fox's length prevented open looks at the net, although he tried to make up for it with 10 assists.

It would be an understandable stat line if this were just one sloppy game, but this is what we have come to expect from Young. It's the reason he didn't go higher in the draft despite a historic freshman season at Oklahoma.

Until he learns how to utilize his talent, there will be many more bad games to come. Atlanta fans will just have to go along for the ride and not overreact to either his good or bad nights.

Marvin Bagley III Should Remain on Bench as Starters Exceed Expectations

This season is still young, but the Kings have been one of its most pleasant surprises. Not only does the team continue to win, but the core young players are living up to their draft spots.

Fox, 2017's No. 5 pick, has been on fire, and he came through with one of the best games of his career Thursday, including double-digit assists in the first half:

He and Buddy Hield (27 points) have looked like the backcourt of the future Kings fans have been hoping for.

It would make sense for Bagley to slide into the starting lineup so the organization can evaluate its young core as a unit. However, this wouldn't be smart for the player or team.

The rookie had one of his best games against the Hawks, scoring 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He was especially impressive while running the floor to score on fast breaks:

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

This is all part of his development, which has been helped by his bench role.

He gets plenty of chances to play with the starters, and Fox feeds him easy opportunities while he's out there. Bagley can also spend time with the second unit as he works on creating opportunities for himself.

Averaging more than 20 minutes per game, Bagley isn't suffering from a lack of playing time. It's just not necessary to rush him into the starting lineup where the pressure could rise and the touches could decrease as he has to share the rock.

Perhaps more importantly, there isn't a spot for him with the way the frontcourt starters are playing.

Willie Cauley-Stein was quiet in this game but remained efficient and is much better at defending the pick-and-roll than Bagley. Nemanja Bjelica helps spread the floor with his outside shooting and entered the day easily leading the team with a 7.4 box plus/minus (more than three times better than any teammate), per Basketball Reference.

They add things the rookie can't provide.

It's understandable to be excited about the No. 2 pick's solid play, but giving him time to develop will help the Kings both now and later.

What's Next?

The Kings will complete their four-game road trip Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks, who entered Thursday as the last undefeated team in the NBA. The Hawks will remain home for a battle against the Miami Heat Saturday.