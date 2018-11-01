Bryson DeChambeau to Leave Flagstick in for Putts in 2019

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Taking advantage of a new PGA Tour rule that will go into effect starting Jan. 1, Bryson DeChambeau is going to start putting with the flagstick in the hole.

Speaking to Golf.com's Dylan Dethier, DeChambeau went into some scientific analysis for why he prefers to keep the flagstick in when he gets on the green.

"It depends on the COR, the coefficient of restitution of the flagstick," he said. "In U.S. Opens, I'll take it out, and every other Tour event, when it's fiberglass, I'll leave it in and bounce that ball against the flagstick if I need to."

The USGA and Royal and Ancient Golf Club issued a new, condensed version of the rules in September that will be implemented next year.

Prior to the rule changes, players would be assessed a two-stroke penalty if they putted from the green with the flagstick still in the hole.

Hopefully, this radical shift in rules doesn't impact DeChambeau's game. The 25-year-old had his most successful season on the PGA Tour in 2018 with three wins.