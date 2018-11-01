Former NBA PG Sebastian Telfair Sued for Unpaid Credit Card Debt

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Sebastian Telfair runs court against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 114-101 victory in an NBA exhibition basketball game in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Sebastian Telfair is being sued by American Express over unpaid credit card debt, according to TMZ.

Per the report, Telfair has incurred a $43,051.69 tab.

Selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 13th pick in the 2004 NBA draft, Telfair spent 10 seasons in the league, suiting up for eight teams. He last played in 2014-15 for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 6'0", 165-pound guard averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 assists per game during his career. He made $19.2 million, according to Spotrac.

Telfair, 33, has had several off-court issues in recent years. He was arrested in June 2017 on gun-related charges, and according to the New York Post's Emily Saul, a Brooklyn judge recently denied Telfair's attempt to get the charges dismissed. He faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

TMZ Sports also reported in January that Telfair had a restraining order placed against him to protect his estranged wife and kids after he had a violent outburst at her house and smashed a car windshield.

