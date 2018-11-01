B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Irving Debuts the Nike Kyrie 5 and More on November 1

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Irving Debuts the Nike Kyrie 5 and More on November 1November 2, 2018
There were only six contests on the NBA schedule Thursday, but that didn't stop a number of players from bringing the heat with their shoe game.
Here is a look at some of the best kicks from around the Association on the first day of November.
Kyrie Irving Arrives and Plays in Style
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving arrives wearing the Friends & Family @trvisXX x Air Jordan 4 tonight https://t.co/o8Uag1FCU9
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving takes the floor in the Nike Kyrie 5 👀 📸 @NBA https://t.co/oiBXYdG1AG
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Up in Pink
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Giannis_An34 arrives wearing the ACRONYM® Presto in Boston. 📹 @NBA https://t.co/52rwkLVrgy
Russell Westbrook Rocks Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@russwest44 wearing the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 against the Hornets https://t.co/1VQFx79b1o
Joel Embiid in Team Colors
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JoelEmbiid wearing a Sixers colorway of the Under Armour HOVR Havoc https://t.co/thy3Z4e6XD
Jayson Tatum Goes from "Queen" to Kyries
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@jaytatum0 arriving in the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 “Queen” tonight. https://t.co/d1lsgNwmEa
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@jaytatum0 in the Nike Kyrie 3 “Luck” tonight vs. the Bucks https://t.co/D5pBbhFoTZ
Damian Lillard Busts Out the Fire
Malik Beasley Channels Breakfast Cereal
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Mbeasy5 wearing the Nike LeBron 15 “Fruity Pebbles” against the Cavs 🥣 https://t.co/lOZ6qRro9K
Paul George Adds a Dash of Color
Terry Rozier Dons Pumas
Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris Show Off Mamba Mentality
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 pulls out the “Passion” Nike Kobe AD from the Mamba Mentality pack https://t.co/iwtDiVNEiL
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@MookMorris2 wore the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Camo” tonight https://t.co/aW9DxYeRy3
Amir Johnson Feeling the "'90s"
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@IamAmirJohnson rocking the Nike Kyrie 4 "90s" tonight vs. the Clippers https://t.co/Wdn1vrGd16
Eight games await NBA fans on Friday, which means there will be even more opportunities for players to show off their shoe fashion.
