B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Irving Debuts the Nike Kyrie 5 and More on November 1

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 01: A detailed view of the shoes worn by Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

There were only six contests on the NBA schedule Thursday, but that didn't stop a number of players from bringing the heat with their shoe game.

Here is a look at some of the best kicks from around the Association on the first day of November.

          

Kyrie Irving Arrives and Plays in Style

          

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Up in Pink

         

Russell Westbrook Rocks Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

            

Joel Embiid in Team Colors

          

Jayson Tatum Goes from "Queen" to Kyries

         

Damian Lillard Busts Out the Fire

         

Malik Beasley Channels Breakfast Cereal

        

Paul George Adds a Dash of Color

        

Terry Rozier Dons Pumas

        

Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris Show Off Mamba Mentality

         

Amir Johnson Feeling the "'90s"

                  

Eight games await NBA fans on Friday, which means there will be even more opportunities for players to show off their shoe fashion.

