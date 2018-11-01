B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Irving Debuts the Nike Kyrie 5 and More on November 1

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

There were only six contests on the NBA schedule Thursday, but that didn't stop a number of players from bringing the heat with their shoe game.

Here is a look at some of the best kicks from around the Association on the first day of November.

Kyrie Irving Arrives and Plays in Style

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Up in Pink

Russell Westbrook Rocks Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

Joel Embiid in Team Colors

Jayson Tatum Goes from "Queen" to Kyries

Damian Lillard Busts Out the Fire

Malik Beasley Channels Breakfast Cereal

Paul George Adds a Dash of Color

Terry Rozier Dons Pumas

Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris Show Off Mamba Mentality

Amir Johnson Feeling the "'90s"

Eight games await NBA fans on Friday, which means there will be even more opportunities for players to show off their shoe fashion.