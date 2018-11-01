Paul Pogba: Manchester United 'Forever Will Be' My Home

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

BERN, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United looks on after the UEFA Champions League Group H match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on September 19, 2018 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has spoken out about his career at Manchester United, and has described Old Trafford as his home "forever."

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t John Hutchinson of The Sun), the French World Cup winner spoke fondly of the Red Devils and hinted he has no regrets about joining from Juventus two years ago.

"Coming back to Manchester United was like coming home," Pogba said. "This has always been my home and it forever will be."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'Dude Is So Complete!' New Dad KDB Is Back

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Dude Is So Complete!' New Dad KDB Is Back

    Eurosport UK
    via Eurosport UK

    De Bruyne Limps Off vs. Fulham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Bruyne Limps Off vs. Fulham

    City Watch
    via Mcfcwatch

    Juventus' 9 Best Kits

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus' 9 Best Kits

    Mundialmag
    via Mundialmag

    Man City Reach League Cup QFs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Reach League Cup QFs

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard