Paul Pogba: Manchester United 'Forever Will Be' My Home

Paul Pogba has spoken out about his career at Manchester United, and has described Old Trafford as his home "forever."

Speaking to RMC Sport (h/t John Hutchinson of The Sun), the French World Cup winner spoke fondly of the Red Devils and hinted he has no regrets about joining from Juventus two years ago.

"Coming back to Manchester United was like coming home," Pogba said. "This has always been my home and it forever will be."

