Cowboys Rumors: David Irving Carted off from Practice with Ankle Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 21: David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. The Redskins won 20-17. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys may have to adjust their defensive line after David Irving suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's practice.

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport, Irving was carted off the field with what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain after his X-rays came back negative. 

Irving has only appeared in two games for the Cowboys in 2018. He was suspended for the first four games this season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

Despite being eligible to play in Week 5, Irving was inactive against the Houston Texans. He only practiced once leading up to that game while dealing with a custody battle involving his five-year-old daughter. 

Since returning to the Cowboys in Week 6, Irving has recorded four total tackles and one sack. The 25-year-old had a career-high seven sacks in just eight games last season. 

The Cowboys head into Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a 3-4 record, two games behind Washington in the NFC East. 

