Rafinha Apologises After Criticism for Offensive Halloween Costume

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

ATHENS, GREECE - OCTOBER 23: Rafinha of Bayern Muenchen gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AEK Athens and FC Bayern Muenchen at Athens Olympic Stadium on October 23, 2018 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich full-back Rafinha has issued an apology after a photograph of him dressed in traditional Arab clothing while holding a bomb for Halloween was posted on the club's official Twitter account. 

The photograph of a group of Bayern players, which was subsequently taken down, showed Rafinha in traditional Arab clothing, wearing sunglasses and holding two cardboard boxes labelled "vorsicht," German for "caution."

After receiving criticism for his costume on social media, the 33-year-old posted an apology on Twitter:

Rafinha is not the first footballer who has had to apologise after donning an ill-advised costume. 

In December 2017, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann posted a photograph of himself with his face and arms painted black and wearing an NBA All-Stars shirt for a 1980s party, per the Guardian.

Brazil international Rafinha will likely be back in action on the pitch on Saturday when Bayern host Freiburg in the Bundesliga. 

After a poor start to the season under new manager Niko Kovac, Bayern are now on a four-game winning run in all competitions and are two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in the German top flight. 

